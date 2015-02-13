Middle East

Yemeni Rebels Preach Unity But Stifle Opposition

February 13, 2015 12:20 AM
After months of turmoil and the president's resignation last month, Yemen appears to be collapsing as its various population groups cannot find common ground. Houthi rebels have taken control of the capital, Sana'a, sparking protests by rival groups as well as supporters. Their leaders say they want to share power with others in Yemen, but there have been no apparent steps in that direction. Zlatica Hoke reports.

