Young Rohingya Refugees Laud Skills Training at Bangladesh Camps
September 9, 2019 04:01 AM
Young Rohingya Refugees Laud Skills Training at Bangladesh Camps video player.
Access to education in Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps is limited at the early primary school level. So alternative life skills training is being offered to help fill the gap. Teenage refugees are being taught skills that will help them earn money and cope with daily difficulties. Steve Sandford in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh speaks to young female refugees about the project.