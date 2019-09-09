South & Central Asia

Young Rohingya Refugees Laud Skills Training at Bangladesh Camps

Access to education in Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps is limited at the early primary school level. So alternative life skills training is being offered to help fill the gap. Teenage refugees are being taught skills that will help them earn money and cope with daily difficulties. Steve Sandford in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh speaks to young female refugees about the project. 

