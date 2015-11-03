YPG Forces Fight to Halt IS Advance Near Key Militant Stronghold

The northern Syrian city of Raqqa is a major stronghold of the Islamic State and is among the places the Obama administration has included in its plan to take back territory from the extremist group, which is also known as ISIS. Local Kurdish forces known as the YPG are putting up a fight against the ISIS militants near Raqqa, as we see in this report filed by VOA stringer Mahmoud Bali from the frontlines, narrated by Rob Raffaele.