Zimbabwe Pushing To Sell Its $600 Million Ivory Stock

June 26, 2019 04:59 AM
This week, Zimbabwe is hosting the first United Nations and Africa Union summit on wildlife.  The country is seeking permission to sell its $600 million stock of elephant ivory and rhino horns to fund conservation programs.  But as Columbus Mavhunga reports from the resort town of Victoria Falls, those living near game parks have other issues they want addressed.

