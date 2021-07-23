Ethiopia's Afar Region Urges Civilians to Fight Tigray Rebels

By Agence France-Presse
July 23, 2021 04:06 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2020 a member of the Afar Special Forces stands in front of the debris of a…
FILE - An Afar Special Forces fighter is pictured in Bisober, Tigray region, Ethiopia, Dec. 9, 2020. At least 20 civilians have been killed in fighting between rebels and pro-government forces in Afar, an official told AFP July 22, 2021.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Ethiopia's Afar region called on civilians Friday to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week.

"Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones," the regional president, Awol Arba, said in an interview aired by regional state media. "No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination."

Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions' shared border.

A government official told AFP on Thursday that more than 20 civilians had been killed and 70,000 people displaced in "heavy fighting" in Afar that was continuing.

Rebel spokesman Getachew Reda has described operations in Afar as a "very limited" action against special forces and militia fighters deployed to Afar by the Oromia region, Ethiopia's largest.

Time to 'stand as one'

But Awol said Friday that the claim was misleading.

"Some people think they invaded us because we hosted the Oromo forces, but that's far from the truth, as they had the intention to separate and isolate us from Ethiopia by force," he said.

"It's time that every Afar should stand as one against the junta," he added, using government officials' preferred term for the rebels.

The fighting in Afar highlights the potential for Ethiopia's eight-month-old conflict to expand well beyond Tigray, where thousands of people have already been killed and hundreds of thousands pushed into famine, according to the United Nations.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from members of…
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2020 photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from lawmakers at the prime minister's office in Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a move he said was made in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

Though the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory later that month, TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting dragged on.

Last month the war took a stunning turn when pro-TPLF fighters reclaimed the Tigray capital, Mekelle, and Abiy declared a unilateral cease-fire.

Yet clashes have continued, and officials from six regions and the city of Dire Dawa have since said they would send troops to back up government forces.

The road into Ethiopia via Djibouti's port, east of Afar, is vital for the landlocked country, raising speculation that Tigrayan rebels might try to choke it off.

Getachew has said this is not an explicit goal of the operation but has declined to rule it out.

Route key to aid deliveries

Separately, the road into Tigray via Afar's capital, Semera, has become critical for aid delivery in recent weeks, with two key bridges along other routes having been destroyed in late June.

But the recent fighting has put a halt to convoys, and the U.N. humanitarian coordination office said Friday that the route remained impassable, "preventing food stock, fuel and other humanitarian goods from entering Tigray."

A convoy of 200 aid trucks is on standby in Semera, awaiting security clearance.

On Thursday, the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service operated its first flight from Addis Ababa to the Mekelle since June 24, when commercial services stopped.

The flight transported "more than 30 employees from multiple humanitarian organizations working to deliver urgently needed assistance," the World Food Program said in a statement.

Government officials have accused aid groups of "arming" the TPLF, and one humanitarian official told AFP that security officials thoroughly searched everyone who boarded Thursday's flight and prevented at least some passengers from traveling with more than 30,000 birr (roughly $700).

Multiple aid groups have said lack of cash, fuel and other supplies is limiting their ability to reach people facing famine.

"At this point, it's severely restricting just how far we can go and whether or not we're able to reach those communities that are most in need and may have not had any humanitarian supplies delivered," one aid worker said Friday.

The government on Thursday blamed aid "obstruction" on the TPLF and said it was providing "unfettered access."

Related Stories

FILE - The World Food Program (WFP) convoy trucks carrying food items for the victims of Tigray war are seen parked after the checkpoints leading to Tigray Region were closed, in Mai Tsebri town, Ethiopia, June 26, 2021.
Africa
Food Aid Remains Out of Reach for Millions in Tigray
The WFP renews appeal for unimpeded access to northern Ethiopian province where four million people are suffering from acute hunger
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 09:28 AM
In this file photo taken on December 9, 2020 a member of the Afar Special Forces stands in front of debris
Africa
Ethiopian Government Accuses TPLF of Disrupting Aid Delivery to Tigray
2.1 million people in the region need life-saving food assistance
Dawit Gelmo
By Gelmo Dawit
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 06:29 AM
Ethiopian government soldiers and prisoners of war in military uniforms walk through the streets of Mekelle, the capital of…
Africa
Ethiopian Police Reject Claims of Arbitrary Tigrayan Arrests
Ethiopian police says hundreds of Tigrayans arrested were TPLF supporters, while Amnesty calls arrests ethnically motivated
Dawit Gelmo
By Gelmo Dawit
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 08:02 PM
Tigrayan forces ride in a truck after taking control of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Tuesday, June 29,…
Africa
Ethiopia Warns News Outlets Not to 'Mischaracterize' Tigray
The warning comes a day after the agency suspends prominent independent online outlet for allegedly advancing agenda of 'terrorist group'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 08:25 PM
Captive Ethiopian soldiers walk towards the Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on…
Africa
Ethiopia's Tigray Forces Say They Released 1,000 Captured Soldiers
The release, which could not be confirmed, comes as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 10:23 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse