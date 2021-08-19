UN Chief Calls for Halt to Fighting in Ethiopia

By Margaret Besheer
August 19, 2021 06:27 PM
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference during a visit to Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2021.
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference during a visit to Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2021.

The U.N. secretary-general appealed Thursday for a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, unrestricted aid access and an Ethiopian-led political dialogue, in a bid to end the 10-month-old conflict in the northern Tigray region.

“It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution and it is vital to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia, which is critical to the region and beyond,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York.

On June 28, the Ethiopian government announced an immediate, unilateral humanitarian cease-fire after nearly eight months of fighting with Tigrayan forces. But fighting has continued and the prime minister recently urged all Ethiopians to join the fight.

Tigrayan fighters reclaimed control of the regional capital, Mekelle, after Ethiopian government forces withdrew and in the weeks since the cease-fire was announced, they have entered into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara. The U.N. says that has resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians.

The U.N. says humanitarian access within Tigray has significantly improved — with about 75% of the area now accessible — but aid agencies have been hindered by a lack of supplies, cash, banking services, fuel and telecommunications.

Of the 6 million people who live in Tigray, the U.N. says 5.2 million need some level of food assistance. Over 400,000 people are already living in famine-like conditions, and another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine.

“Now is the time to put an end to the suffering,” Guterres said.

The U.N. chief said he has had contacts with the African Union leadership and also expressed support for U.S. initiatives.

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is in the region to discuss ways of promoting peace and stability there.

Related Stories

A 40-year-old woman who was says she was held captive and repeatedly raped by 15 Eritrean soldiers over a period of a week in a…
Africa
Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray
A new report by Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces, Amhara militia and Eritrean forces have used rape as a systemic weapon of war in the country’s Tigray region
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 01:12 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 file photo, thousands of Ethiopians from the capital and surrounding areas head to Meskel…
Africa
Ethiopia Armed Group Says it Has Alliance with Tigray Forces
Tigray leaders embittered many Ethiopians by putting in place a system of ethnic federalism that led to tensions that continue to simmer
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 07:31 AM
FILE - Youth joining the Ethiopian National Defense Force are escorted to Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 27, 2021.
Africa
Ethiopia Calls on All ‘Capable’ Citizens to Join Military Effort in Northern Tigray
The request comes from the prime minister's office, which unilaterally declared a cease-fire in June
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 12:06 PM
Elena, 7, center, lines up with other displaced Tigrayans to receive food donated by local residents at a reception center for…
Africa
Food Aid Only Reaching Half of Tigrayans in Need
An estimated 90% of the population of Tigray is in need of aid amid ongoing conflict in the region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/09/2021 - 12:53 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer