Africa

UNICEF Points to Continuing Crisis for Children in Tigray Region

By VOA News
March 19, 2021 05:05 PM
FILE PHOTO: An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border
FILE - An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border.

As conflict escalates in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, UNICEF is underscoring the need for continual aid for affected children amid a worsening situation.

“Five months since the start of the conflict, a clearer picture is emerging of killings and sexual violence against women and children in Tigray. The reported murder of at least 20 children at Maryam Dengelat Church last November will continue to haunt families and communities,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement released Friday.

The U.N. International Children's Emergency Fund reports schools and health centers have been looted, vandalized and occupied by armed groups. In addition, deliberate attacks have been ordered on health facilities, limiting health services available to help those in need.

“According to assessments conducted at the end of February 2021, violence and looting have left nearly 60% of health care facilities not operational. Some 57% of boreholes (providing water) in 13 towns surveyed are not functional and a quarter of the region’s schools have sustained damage from the conflict,” said Fore.

UNICEF is continuing to work with its partners to ensure humanitarian aid gets to those in need, as well as increasing its presence in the region.

Despite this, UNICEF warns that humanitarian aid alone is not enough, citing the need for protection, reporting and monitoring.

“Parties to the conflict must ensure that children are protected from harm at all times. Basic service outlets, such as health centers and schools, must be protected and the safety and security of everyone working in and accessing those services guaranteed,” said Fore.

Aid groups have been struggling to gain access to the region since the beginning of the Tigray conflict, when Nobel Prize-winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered his forces to respond to an alleged raid on an army camp in the region. The region’s main party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, responded by taking control of parts of the army’s northern command post.

The conflict, combined with a media blackout and government-imposed restrictions, has left humanitarian organizations unable to provide adequate aid, and they have had difficulty accurately gauging the need.

Related Stories

FILE - People who fled ongoing fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region queue to receive food aid in Hamdayet village in Sudan's eastern Kassala state, Dec. 15, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopian Diplomat Urges Peace Talks in Tigray War
The conflict began in November, when Abiy sent government troops into Tigray after an attack there on federal military facilities
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:50 AM
Tigray refugees who fled a conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, receive treatment at a clinic run by MSF (Doctors Without…
Africa
Group Reports Health Facilities Looted in Ethiopia’s Tigray
The findings deepen concern for the wellbeing of Tigray’s 6 million people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 04:02 AM
United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her glasses during the opening of 45th session of…
Africa
UN Rights Chief Agrees to Ethiopia Request for Joint Tigray Inquiry
The UN has raised concerns about atrocities being committed in Tigray, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out in the region as ethnic cleansing
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News