2 People Fatally Shot in City of Halle, Germany

Federal prosecutors in Germany have assumed control of an investigation into the shooting deaths of two people in the city of Halle.

The country's federal prosecutors handle cases involving possible terrorism and national security.

The shootings occurred Wednesday near a synagogue and a Turkish kabob restaurant, but police said the exact target of the attack was not clear.

The shooting took place as Jews around the world observed Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

Authorities said one of the two suspected assailants was arrested after fleeing in a car. Authorities have not disclosed information about the detained suspect.

The railway station in Halle, an eastern German city of 240,000, was closed as a precaution.

Gunfire was also reported in the nearby town of Landsberg, but it was not clear if it was connected to the shootings in Halle.

