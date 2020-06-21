3 People Killed in Britain Stabbing Attack

READING, ENGLAND - Three people were killed, and three others were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in the British town of Reading on Saturday.

Local police said the attack is being treated as a terrorism-related and that the counter-terrorism police are taking over the investigation.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Thames Valley Police said a 25-year-old local man was arrested at the scene, adding that they were not looking for anyone else.

Officials said that the suspect’s motive was “far from certain”.

In a video message posted on social media, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled and sickened” by the attack.

I’m appalled and sickened that people should lose their lives in this way. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims.



Thank you to Thames Valley Police for their bravery in tackling the suspect. pic.twitter.com/BWgyODoIWM — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 21, 2020

Matt Rodda, the member of parliament for Reading East said the attack was shocking and happened in “a busy park in a beautiful historic part of the town” close to “the ruins of Reading Abbey and Reading jail,” both of which are historic buildings.

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the park, according to police sources, but they said there was “no indication” that the attack was linked to the protest.

Stabbing attacks in Britain in recent years have frequently been linked to Islamic State violence.



In February, London police shot dead Sudesh Amman, 20, who wore a fake explosive device and stabbed two people on a busy street in an attack claimed by Islamic State.