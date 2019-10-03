4 Paris Police Officers Killed in Knife Attack

Four French police officers were killed Thursday in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters, a police union official said.

The official, Loic Travers, said the assailant was shot to death by another officer.

Travers said the attacker was believed to have been a staff member at the headquarters, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Travers said the attack seems to have started in an office and continued in other areas of the large compound.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed “several people” were killed.

There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack, which occurred in the heart of Paris near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Travers said, however, the suspected attacker never posed any problems in the workplace.

The transport authority said the area surrounding the headquarters was sealed off and the closest subway station was closed for security reasons.