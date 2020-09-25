Europe

4 Wounded in Paris Knife Attack, Suspect Arrested

By Associated Press
September 25, 2020 07:11 AM

PARIS - Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after they were attacked by Islamic extremists in 2015.

Police did not release the identities of the attackers or the wounded, who include two people in "absolutely urgent" condition, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway across town. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through.

The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

4 Wounded in Paris Knife Attack, Suspect Arrested

French soldiers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper
COVID-19 Pandemic

Why is Italy Seeing Fewer COVID Cases Than Its Neighbors?

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome
VOA News on China

Vatican, China to Continue Engagement Despite US Criticism

Pope Francis meets a group of faithful from China at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Bars, Restaurants Close Early to Curb Virus Surge

People drink at the outside tables of a bar in Soho, in central London on September 24, 2020, on the first day of the new…
USA

US-China-Russia Rift Simmers at UN

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, second from right bottom on a computer monitor at U.N. headquarters, participates in a virtual meeting of the Security Council during the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly, Sept. 24, 2020.