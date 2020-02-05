Europe

5 killed in Avalanche in Eastern Turkey; 2 Missing

February 05, 2020 05:50 AM
Birds fly over a hut near Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012.

ANKARA, TURKEY - An avalanche hit a road in eastern Turkey, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, and killing at least five people, an official said Wednesday. Two other people are reported missing.

The avalanche occurred late Tuesday near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran.

Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez told reporters that the snow-clearing vehicle's operator and six people inside the minibus survived. Rescuers were searching for the other two passengers, but their efforts were hampered by the weather conditions.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.

