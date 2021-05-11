Europe

8 People Shot and Killed at Russian School

By VOA News
Updated May 11, 2021 07:10 AM
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, May 11, 2021.

- Seven children were shot and killed at a school in southwest Russia Tuesday, Russian officials said.

At least one teacher was also killed in the incident in the city of Kazan, capital of the Tartarstan republic, located more than 800 kilometers east of Moscow.  Four boys and three girls were among those killed.  Initial reports from state-owned RIA news agency said 11 students had been killed. 

News reports say some students were able to escape the building during the attack.  Authorities say at least 21 others were wounded, including at least a dozen children.  

Several emergency vehicles were deployed to the school.  Rustam Minnikhanov, the governor of Tartarstan, told reporters a 19-year-old man he described as a “terrorist” has been arrested in the shooting.  

Mass shootings are a rare event in Russia.  The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin has ordered a review of gun control laws in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly shooting. 

