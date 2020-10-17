Europe

Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh

By VOA News
Updated October 17, 2020 10:35 AM
TOPSHOT - Rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the…
Rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, early Oct. 17, 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Saturday of new attacks, further indications that violence has escalated in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in violation of a Russian-brokered truce that took effect a week ago.
 
Authorities in Azerbaijan said an Armenian missile attack on the city of Ganja killed at least 13 people and wounded 50 others in early hours of Saturday while Armenia accused Azerbaijan of more shelling.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir were hit with missiles fired from two locations in Armenia.
 
According to official sources in Azerbaijan, Saturday’s missile attacks destroyed at least 20 residential buildings in Ganja, the country’s second-largest city.
 
The Armenian defense ministry denied carrying out the strikes and accused Azerbaijan of continuing to shell populated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh, including its largest city, Stepanakert.  
 
The Armenian foreign ministry said three civilians were injured in a fire resulting from Azerbaijan’s attacks.
 
Armenia also accused Azerbaijan of flying drones over Armenian settlements, attacking military installations and damaging civilian infrastructure.
 
The ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted Sept. 27 and has killed hundreds of people, marking the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh since a 1994 cease-fire.  
 
The predominantly ethnic Armenian territory declared its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union, sparking a war that claimed the lives of as many as 30,000 people before a 1994 cease-fire. However, that independence is not internationally recognized.

 

Related Stories

Nargono Karabakh France WEB CQ
00:03:58
Europe
In France, Calls Grow for Paris to Back Armenia
Along with US and Russia, France is part of OSCE’s Minsk Group aiming for peaceful solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; but some want the country to abandon neutrality
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:18 AM
Armenian and Azerbaijani Diasporas in California Support Their Countrymen
00:03:04
South & Central Asia
Armenian and Azerbaijani Diasporas in California Support Their Countrymen
When fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh flared in recent days, both the Azerbaijani and Armenian diasporas mobilized to help
Default Author Profile
By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 01:58 PM
People look at the destroyed houses a day after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other of Violating Nagorno-Karabakh Cease-Fire
Cease-fire came into effect on Saturday but both countries report ongoing fighting over breakaway region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 01:47 PM
Television personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project"
USA
Kardashians Join California's Armenian Diaspora in Mobilizing Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
Reality television star Kim Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, announced she had donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund, which seeks to provide humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by conflict
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:25 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

France Reels From Latest Terror Attack

Flowers are stacked outside the school where slain history teacher Samuel Paty was working, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2020.
Europe

US Condemns Turkey for Testing Russian-Made S-400 Missile

FILE PHOTO: A new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system is shown after its stationing at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia
Europe

Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh

TOPSHOT - Rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the…
Europe

Turkey, Ukraine Sign Military Cooperation Agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pose for photographs after they…
Press Freedom

French Teacher Decapitated, Suspect Shot Dead by Police

French police officers gather outside a high school after a history teacher who opened a discussion with students on…