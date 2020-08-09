Europe

Belarus 5-Term President Faces Strong Challenge

By VOA News
August 09, 2020 12:25 AM
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, foreground, greets people during a meeting to show her…
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, foreground, greets people during a meeting to show her support, in Brest, 326 kilometers southwest of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 2, 2020.

Belarusians vote Sunday in a presidential election in which opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is challenging the five-term authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, a stay-at-home mother, entered the race after the May arrest of her husband, opposition blogger and presidential hopeful Sergei Tikhanovsky, with the promise to free political prisoners and call new elections.

Tikhanovsky, 41, was charged with attacking a police officer and organizing mass unrest. He has rejected the charges as provocations.

Although Tikhanovskaya, a teacher of English and German by training, lacked political experience, she quickly emerged as the country's top opposition figure and Lukashenko’s strongest challenger, with tens of thousands of Belarusians supporting her bid.

Election officials registered Tikhanovskaya, likely considering her to have no chance of winning, while refusing to register two other potential presidential challengers -- Valery Tsepkalo, a former diplomat, and Viktor Babary, an ex-banker, who is now in jail.

Police in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, made 10 arrests Saturday evening as hundreds of opposition supporters drove through the center of the city waving flags and brandishing victory signs from vehicles.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since Belarus declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is running for a sixth term in office, while the country is experiencing an increase in opposition protests against his autocratic rule and economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related Stories

Map of Belarus
Press Freedom
Journalist Group Calls on Belarus to Release Blogger, Other Reporters Before Elections
Evgeniy Vasilkov and five other journalists were arrested July 31 covering opposition rallies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 03:50
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
00:03:28
Europe
Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
A 37-year-old teacher with no political experience has become an unlikely challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko – widely known in the West as ‘Europe’s last dictator’. As Henry Ridgwell reports, huge crowds have turned out to support the opposition presidential candidate in recent weeks – but it’s unclear if the show of ‘people power’ will be reflected in the election on Sunday. Camera: Henry Ridgwell    Produced by Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 21:44
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the celebrations of Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus July…
Europe
Belarus Leader Warns of Violence Ahead of Weekend Presidential Elections  
Lukashenko accuses Russia of being destabilizing force  
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 07:37
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot
 Minsk accuses Moscow of dark plot to disrupt August 9 presidential poll, but some call it theater
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:38
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Belarus 5-Term President Faces Strong Challenge

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, foreground, greets people during a meeting to show her…
Europe

UK Armed Forces Asked to Help Deal With Migrant Boats Crossing Channel

A handout image made available by France's Societe Nationale de Sauvetage en Mer (SNSM) on February 18, 2019, shows British…
Europe

Russian Far East Keeps up its Anti-Kremlin Protests

People hold posters that read: "I am, We are Sergei Furgal, Sergei Furgal our Governor", during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, in Khabarovsk, 6100 kilometers east of Moscow, Aug. 8, 2020.
Extremism Watch

Can the Takuba Force Turn Around the Sahel Conflict?

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the closing press conference at the G5 Sahel summit on June 30, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greek Island Locks Down as COVID-19 Infections Soar Across Country

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Athens