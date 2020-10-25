Europe

Belarus: Police Use Stun Grenades to Disperse Protests

By VOA News
October 25, 2020 03:40 PM
People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 25, 2020.
People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 25, 2020.

Police in Belarus used stun grenades Sunday to disperse protesters, who after months of demonstrations, have threatened a national strike if longtime President Alexander Lukashenko does not resign by midnight.

News reports say than 100,000 protesters were in the streets of Minsk Sunday – the 11th in a row of demonstrations against Lukashenko’s contested victory in August presidential elections.

Video posted on RFE/RL showed police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse crowds as they marched to the Independence Palace in the capital, carrying the white and red flags that have come to symbolize the opposition movement.

Belarusian women with umbrellas in the colors of the old Belarusian national flag take part in an opposition rally to protest…
Agencies: Belarus and Russia Will Respond to External Threats, Lukashenko Tells Pompeo
Lukashenko had sought to mend fences with the West in recent years

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled the country for her safety since the August election, has called for a national strike if Lukashenko does not resign by midnight.

Lukashenko has indicated he will ignore the ultimatum.

At least two people were injured by police in Sunday’s protests, according to RFE/RL. Sixty people were arrested, according to Belarusian rights group Vesna.

Lukashenko maintains he won the poll in a landslide — garnering 80% of all ballots — despite widespread claims at home and abroad that the vote was heavily rigged to keep him in power. He has been in office for 26 years.

Public anger has grown over the crackdown in the wake of the protests that have seen more than 7,500 arrests and police violence against demonstrators.

Hundreds have emerged from police custody with bruises and tales of torture at the hands of Lukashenko’s security agents.

Lukashenko has said the protests are encouraged and supported by the West and accused NATO of moving forces near Belarusian borders. The alliance has denied the accusations.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Belarus: Police Use Stun Grenades to Disperse Protests

People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Further Tightens Closures as Coronavirus Infections Surge 

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle past a restaurant as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Europe

Pope Names 13 New Cardinals, Includes WDC Archbishop Gregory 

FILE - Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory poses for a portrait following Mass at St. Augustine Church in Washington, June 2, 2019.
Europe

Ukrainians Go to the Polls in Historic Local Elections 

Voters wearing protective face masks stand in front of an information board outside a polling station during local elections…
Europe

Greece Court Orders Neo-Nazi Leaders to Jail

Golden Dawn party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, center, leaves his residence in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.A court has…