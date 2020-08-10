Belarusian President Declared Winner for 6th Straight Term  

Election officials in Belarus declared longtime authoritarian president winner of the Sunday’s election.

The country's Central Election Commission said on Monday that after all ballots were counted, Alexander Lukashenko took 80.23% of the votes and the main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya 9.9%.

Meanwhile, rights groups have said one person was killed and dozens injured in a police crackdown on protests that followed Sunday's polls. Several hundred protesters have been arrested. Police used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon against the thousands of protesters who took to the streets of the country’s capital, Minsk late Sunday.

Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Opposition supporters, who believe the results were manipulated, plan to gather in Minsk for more protests Monday evening.

Speaking from her headquarters, Tsikhanous said she does not recognize the outcome.

Belarusian united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya and Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office, attend a news conference following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus Aug. 10, 2020.

"We have already won, because we have overcome our fear, our apathy and our indifference," Tsikhanouskaya said.

A strong statement against the results was also made by Maria Kolesnikova, campaign chief of Viktor Babary, an ex-banker, who is now in jail.

"For the first time, the authorities remained without the electoral support of the people majority. And we see that it [authorities] is absolutely not able to rule the country," Kolesnikova said.

Protests were held in other Belarusian cities including Gomel, Grodno, Vitebsk and Brest, where tear gas was reportedly fired.