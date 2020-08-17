Europe

Biggest Crowd Yet Protests in Belarus

By VOA News
Updated August 17, 2020 02:36 AM
People watch as Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.
People watch as Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.

As many as 200,000 protesters marched in the Belarusian capital of Minsk – far outnumbering the crowd of longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko supporters who also marched.  

Various chants were heard from the anti-government demonstrators, including “Long Live Belarus” and demands that Lukashenko "Go away." 

"We aren't in the stone age. Belarus is in the 21st century, and no matter where our ex-leader takes us, we won't use arms against the authorities," Protester, Anton Svobodsky, said.  

One banner read “Hague, take him,” a reference to the headquarters of the International Criminal Court.  

The march began near Victory Park in central Minsk and was the biggest protest in the history of the former Soviet republic. 

The marchers were supported by about 1,000 demonstrators in Prague.  

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis recalled how Czech protests were crushed by a Moscow-led military invasion in 1968 – the Prague Spring. But he also remembered the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989 and called on the European Union to help in Belarus.

About 50,000 Lukashenko supporters also gathered in Minsk to hear the president say he will not hold another vote after the election commission declared him the winner last week with 80% of the vote.

“NATO troops are at our gates. Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and our native Ukraine are ordering us to hold new elections,” Lukashenko. “I have never betrayed you and will never do so.”  

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he greets his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.

One Lukashenko supporter said, “Everybody suddenly has forgotten the good things he has done — there’s order in the country, we don’t have war or hunger.”  

The West calls him “Europe’s last dictator” for his suppression of free speech and human rights and little tolerance for the opposition.

He has long been accused of cozying up to Moscow at the expense of better ties with the West. 

The country's Central Election Commission said the Monday after the election that after all ballots were counted, Alexander Lukashenko took 80.23% of the votes and the main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya 9.9%.  

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.

She entered the race after the arrest of her husband, blogger and a would-be opposition candidate Siarhei Tsikhanousky was arrested. 

Tsikhanouskaya said she would never accept the results before fleeing to Lithuania for what she said was her children’s safety.   

Lukashenko took power after Belarus declared independence from the Soviet Union and has been president since 1994. 

Lukashenko told military chiefs Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered "comprehensive help" to "ensure the security of Belarus."  

A Kremlin said in a statement that both presidents agreed the "problems" in Belarus would be "resolved soon" and the countries' ties would strengthen. 

Related Stories

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Leader Says Russia Willing to Help Counter Protests
Statement by Lukashenko comes as thousands of demonstrators in Belarus took to the streets again Saturday to demand for him to resign after a presidential vote they call fraudulent
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 19:11
Women walk through a gate after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally.
Press Freedom
In Belarus, Journalists Beaten and Detained, Internet Cut
Media covering protests over reelection of Belarus President Lukashenko attacked and arrested
Danila Galperovich
By Danila Galperovich
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 16:50
People, some of them ethnic Belarusians, light flares and wave Belarusian flags to support Belarusian opposition in front of…
Europe
EU Calls for Sanctions on Belarus After Disputed Elections
Security forces crack down on protests against strongman Lukashenko
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:18
People take part in an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election…
Europe
Uncertainty Hovers Over Belarus as Thousands Hit the Streets Again
Key factories across the country announce work stoppages until Lukashenko resigns — in several cases rejecting entreaties to return to work from plant directors loyal to government
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:18
Workers react as they gather during a rally at the Minsk Automobile Plant in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at…
Europe
Belarus Authorities Free Detainees Amid Protesters' Pressure
Many of those who were released talked about brutal beatings and other abuse at the hands of police, and some showed bruises, wept and embraced their relatives
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 08:10
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

German Watchdog Launches Amazon Investigation: Report

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on Staten Island in New York. The…
Europe

USAGM Honors VOA Polish Broadcaster Zofia Korbonska

Zofia Korbonska
Europe

Biggest Crowd Yet Protests in Belarus

People watch as Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.
Europe

Belarus Leader Says Russia Willing to Help Counter Protests

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.
Europe

Number of Migrants Landing in Italy More Than Doubles in Past Year

FILE - Migrants arrive in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, aboard two military ships after being transferred from the island of Lampedusa, where a number of small boats carrying migrants arrived a few days earlier, July 27, 2020.