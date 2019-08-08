Blast at Russian Military Base Kills 2, Injures Others

Two people were killed Thursday when a missile engine exploded at a military base in northern Russia.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the blast occurred during a test of a liquid propellant engine at a military base used for missile tests in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

Six service members and civilian engineers were injured, two of whom died later.

The ministry said the blast did not cause any radioactive contamination.

The explosion is the second accident at a Russian military facility in less than a week.

A large fire erupted Monday at an ammunition depot in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, causing huge explosions.

One person was killed and thousands of people were forced to flee their homes.