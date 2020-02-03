Europe

Britain Plans 'Fundamental Changes' After London Stabbing

By VOA News
February 03, 2020 03:39 AM

Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce Monday "fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offenses" following a stabbing incident in London.

British police on Sunday shot dead a man they say wore a fake explosive device and stabbed two people on a busy street in south London’s Streatham neighborhood.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said police are confident the suspect is Sudesh Amman, who was recently released from prison for "Islamic-related terrorism offenses."

A male victim, who suffered life-threatening wounds is now out of danger. A woman who was stabbed has been released from the hospital. A third person was slightly injured by flying glass when police shot the suspect.

Johnson said in a statement his thoughts are with the injured as he thanked police and emergency workers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life. Here in London, we will never let them succeed."

Witnesses report seeing police chasing a suspect in Streatham's main shopping district, yelling for him to stop before shooting him three times. Police determined that the explosive device he wore was a fake.

Sunday’s stabbing comes a little more than two months after Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist on early release from prison, killed two people and wounded three others in a stabbing attack on London Bridge before police shot him dead.

