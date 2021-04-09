Europe

Britain's Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth Has Died

By Associated Press
April 09, 2021 07:15 AM
FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital…
FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London, England as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-512/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 6/9/20…

LONDON - Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Britain's Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth Has Died

FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital…
Europe

Strasbourg Mosque a Lightning Rod for Broader French-Turkish Tensions

This general view taken on April 6, 2021, shows the construction site of The Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg, eastern France,…
Europe

Jovan Divjak, Defender of Sarajevo, Dies at Age 84

In this photograph taken on September 25, 2018, former General Jovan Divjak, who wishes only to identify as Bosnian, gestures…
Europe

Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions

A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021…
Europe

About 24 Monkeys Escape From Zoo in Southwestern Germany

Barbary macaques sit in tree branches in a forest near the Moroccan town of Azrou, in the Atlas mountain chain on April 15,…