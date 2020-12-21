Europe

British Airways to Limit Travel to New York Over Mutant Virus Concern

By VOA News
December 21, 2020 02:04 PM
British Airways announced Monday it will only allow travelers who test negative for the coronavirus to fly to New York City. The move was in response to calls from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to ban air travel from Britain over a new coronavirus strain.

Cuomo made the announcement and called for Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to “voluntarily agree” to do the same.

"If they do not agree voluntarily, then New York State will pursue other options," Cuomo said.

The calls to limit travel from Britain come after researchers said they discovered a mutation of the virus that is more contagious. This led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to issue strict lockdowns.

Canada, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland are among countries that have taken measures to limit or ban travel to and from Britain.

 

