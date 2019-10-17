Europe

British, EU Negotiators Strike Brexit Deal

By Associated Press
October 17, 2019 06:01 AM
Protesters from the Border Communities Against Brexit group hold a demonstration on the Irish border on the Republic of Ireland…
Protesters from the Border Communities Against Brexit group hold a demonstration on the Irish border on the Republic of Ireland side close to the town of Jonesborough, Ireland, Oct. 16 , 2019.

BRUSSELS - European Union and British negotiators have agreed on an outline Brexit deal that still needs to be backed by EU member states and by the respective parliaments. 

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted “We have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions.” 
 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that the two sides had struck a “great new deal” and urged U.K. lawmakers to ratify it in a special session on Saturday. 
 
Juncker said he would recommend the 27 EU nations to endorse the deal during their summit later Thursday.

