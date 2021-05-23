Cable Car Accident Kills 13 in Italy

At least 13 people were killed in Italy Sunday when a cable car popular among tourists fell 20 meters to the ground.

At least three others, including two children, were seriously injured when the Stresa-Mottarone cable car plummeted. The car travels between the town of Lake Maggiore to the top of Mottarone mountain in roughly 20 minutes.

Authorities said the death toll could rise. Images from the scene show a crumpled cable car on a slope overlooking the lake.

Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino called it a “terrible, terrible scene,” and said the accident may have been caused by a ruptured cable.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his condolences to the victims “with a particular thought about the seriously injured children and their families.”

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car was closed for repairs between 2014 and 2016. It only recently began operating after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.