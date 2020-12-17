Europe

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Rule on Russia Doping Ban

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 05:17 AM
The building hosting the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is seen in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Dec. 17, 2020, ahead of its verdict on whether to overturn Russia's four-year ban from international sport.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to rule Thursday whether to uphold a ban on Russian athletes competing in international events in connection with accusations of a state-sponsored doping program.

The World Anti-Doping Agency issued its four-year ban last year, barring Russia from competing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, the 2022 World Cup football tournament and other events.

Russia dismissed the ban, calling the action politically motivated.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is the highest court in sports, and it said Wednesday that its arbitrators met with the two sides for four days last month.

At the center of the case is a WADA demand that Russia turn over data from a Moscow laboratory as part of conditions the agency set for the country to be reinstated. But WADA said Russia deleted and altered the data, prompting the agency to issue its ban.

