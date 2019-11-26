Europe

Deadly Earthquake Hits Albania

By VOA News
November 26, 2019 04:31 AM
A man passes next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. A…
A man passes next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

A strong earthquake struck the area of Albania's capital early Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring hundreds.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was a magnitude 6.4 with an epicenter 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tirana.

Rescue crews worked to find and free people from damaged and destroyed buildings.

A Defense Ministry spokeswoman said the bodies of three people were found in the rubble of an apartment building in the city of Durres.

Crews found the bodies of two other people in the remains of a collapsed building in the village of Thumane, while another person died after jumping out of a building in Kurbin.

