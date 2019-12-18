Europe

Dutch Farmers, Construction Workers Protest Pollution Policy

By Associated Press
December 18, 2019 06:40 AM
Farmers with their tractors arrive in front of the Provincial Government Office of Gelderland in Arnhem, The Netherlands, on…
Farmers with their tractors arrive in front of the Provincial Government Office of Gelderland in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Dec. 18, 2019.

THE HAGUE - Farmers and construction workers protested across the Netherlands early Wednesday, driving in slow-moving convoys during the morning rush hour to demonstrate against government policies aimed at cutting pollution.

Traffic authorities warned commuters that the morning rush hour would be busier than usual and police issued fines to some farmers for driving their tractors on the highway as the latest in a series of protests clogged roads around the country.

Police closed off a major highway near Amsterdam when farmers drove tractors onto the road.

Protester Jacco van den Berg told Dutch national broadcaster NOS that the action was aimed at showing that construction workers are prepared to take action to protect their livelihoods, which they say are threatened by measures to reduce pollution.

"Something has to happen," he said. "We're coming up to Christmas and there are companies that won't make it to Christmas."

Many construction projects were halted earlier this year when a Dutch court ruled that the government's policy on granting building permits breached European pollution laws.

The protests came a day after Dutch senators approved legislation to cut emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide. Measures include making farmers change the feed they give to livestock and extending a voluntary scheme to buy up pig farms.

The new legislation, which has already been approved by the lower house of Parliament, also lowers the maximum speed limit on Dutch highways from 130 kph (80 mph) to 100 kph (62 mph).

 

 

 

Related Stories

Commuters leave a train at the Montparnasse train station, Paris, France
Europe
No School, No Trains, No Eiffel Tower: France on Strike
Commuters and tourists faced a 13th straight day of traffic headaches as train drivers kept up their protest of changes to a system that allows them and other workers under special pension regimes to retire as early as their 50s
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 11:37
Commuters walk to get on a train at the Gare Saint Lazare station in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. French transport…
Europe
French Strike Over Pension Overhaul Continues
The strike was mounted in protest of the government's desire to overhaul the country's more than 40 pension schemes into a single universal system for everyone
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 08:10
Commuters wait to catch a subway train Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Paris. Only about a fifth of French trains ran normally…
Europe
French Pension Strikes Expand, Police Gird for New Protests
French airport workers, teachers and others have joined nationwide strikes over the government's retirement reform
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 05:13
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Dutch Farmers, Construction Workers Protest Pollution Policy

Farmers with their tractors arrive in front of the Provincial Government Office of Gelderland in Arnhem, The Netherlands, on…
Europe

Turkey's President Blasts Lack of Support for 'Operation Peace Spring'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland,…
Europe

At Geneva Refugee Forum, African Nations Hope for Support

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a statement during the UNHCR - Global Refugee Forum at the European headquarters…
USA

US Deports Convicted German Killer

German Jens Soering, center, is embraced by Bernadette Faber after his arrival at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany,…
Europe

Kremlin Endorses New Restrictions Against 'Foreign Agent' Media

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with officials in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 3, 2019.