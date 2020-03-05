Europe

Erdogan, Putin Reach Deal Aimed at Ending Fighting in Syria's Idlib

By VOA News
March 05, 2020 02:45 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their…
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reached an agreement aimed at ending fighting in Syria’s war-torn Idlib province.

After talks in Moscow Thursday, they announced a ceasefire that will come into force in the region at midnight.

While nominally partners in a fight against terrorism in the region, Moscow and Ankara have been cast on a seemingly unavoidable collision course in Idlib — the territory in northwest Syria where Russia is helping its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, wipe out one of the last remaining bastions of opposition to his rule.

Turkey, along with western governments, accuses the Syrian government of carrying out a bombing campaign with Russian support that has provoked a humanitarian crisis, with nearly a million civilians fleeing the fighting for the Syria-Turkey border.   

In response, Turkey has launched a military campaign intended to protect what it says are largely anti-Assad rebels, not terrorists, in the Idlib stronghold.  

Turkey said Syrian government airstrikes had killed 54 Turkish soldiers in February alone, including 33 airstrikes in Idlib last week.  

Turkish forces responded by shooting down three Syrian government warplanes and striking a military airport deep inside Syrian territory which killed what it said were over 100 Assad regime loyalists.   

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020.
Europe
Erdogan, Putin Seek to Avoid Clash Over Syria's Idlib
While nominally partners in a fight against terrorism in the region, Moscow and Ankara have been cast on a seemingly unavoidable collision course in the Syrian province
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 19:50
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 25, 2018 from the Tal Saki hill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows a Syrian Aero…
Middle East
Turkey Downs Syrian Fighter Jet in Northwest Idlib
Turkey's Defense Ministry and Syrian state-run media say Turkish forces have shot down a Syrian government warplane in northwestern Syria
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 06:44
Internally displaced Syrian children from Idlib, are seen inside a tent in Azaz, Syria February 22, 2020. Picture taken…
Middle East
Millions of Civilians Face Humanitarian Catastrophe in Idlib, Syria
Nearly one third of three million civilians trapped in Idlib have been forced to flee their homes, leading to unprecedented level of displacement
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Erdogan, Putin Reach Deal Aimed at Ending Fighting in Syria's Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their…
Europe

As Greek-Turkish Crisis Deepens, Erdogan Claims Success

Migrants walk near Pazarkule at the Turkish-Greek border on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Turkey has vowed to seek justice for a…
Europe

Clashes in Greece as Authorities Try to Stem New Flow of Migrants From Turkey

Turkish police stand by migrants camping in Edirne near the Turkish-Greek border, March 5, 2020.
Europe

Portugal's TAP Cancels 1,000 Flights in March-April as Coronavirus Hits Demand

A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Eyes Mobilization of Retired Medical Workers, Students to Fight Coronavirus

FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.

Latest news