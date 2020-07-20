Europe

EU Leaders in Extended Talks to Find Agreement on Financial Package

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 03:17 AM
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waits for his car as he leaves the European Council building in the early morning…
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waits for his car as he leaves the European Council building in the early morning during an EU summit in Brussels, July 20, 2020.

European Union leaders took a break Monday morning on their fourth day of talks aimed at agreeing on a $2 trillion budget and funding to help member states cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The negotiations, which were originally meant to run only through Saturday, were due to resume Monday afternoon. 

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the leaders were making progress, and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that while the negotiations have been tough, “we can be very satisfied with today’s result.”

EU leaders summit in Brussels, July 19, 2020.

The past few days have been defined by a divide that has pitted five wealthy northern European countries – Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden – against southern nations that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus and which have the support of Germany and France. 

The northern countries have advocated instituting strict spending controls as part of any deal, while others such as Italy and Spain have sought to minimize such conditions. 

EU nations have experienced 135,000 deaths from COVID-19, with Italy, France and Spain having among the highest death tolls in the world. 

The lockdown orders instituted by many governments to stop the spread of the virus have hurt the EU economy, with economists forecasting an 8.3% contraction this year. 

Related Stories

European Council President Charles Michel, left, poses for photographers with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third right,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Leaders at an Impasse on a COVID Relief Deal
Proposal includes $858 to help businesses and people across the 27-member bloc, deep in recession
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 08:36
European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor A. Merkel, French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brussels Summit Struggles as EU Leaders Haggle Over Pandemic Recovery Plan
‘It is getting harder to believe the EU will ever live up to the motto of the Three Musketeers — all for one and one for all,’ an Italian diplomat told VOA
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 13:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

EU Leaders in Extended Talks to Find Agreement on Financial Package

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waits for his car as he leaves the European Council building in the early morning…
Europe

Downed Ukrainian Airline’s Flight Data Recorders in France for Analysis

A crew of a Ukrainian airlines carry flowers to pay tribute to the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that…
COVID-19 Pandemic

No Available Beds in 50 Florida Hospital ICU Units

Health care workers work at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Miami…
Europe

UK Ratchets Up Criticism of China Over Uighurs, Hong Kong

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, July 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Catalonia Urges Thousands of People to Stay Home as Coronavirus Cases Rise 

An elderly couple walks on a street, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2020.