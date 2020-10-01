Europe

EU Leaders Win Agreement for Sanctions on Belarus

By Reuters
October 01, 2020 09:07 PM
European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during a round table meeting…
European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Oct. 1, 2020.

BRUSSELS - EU leaders overcame a diplomatic stalemate Friday to agree on sanctions on Belarus after a long evening of summit talks, assuring Cyprus the bloc would stand firm on Turkey for its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean.

The agreement to sanction some 40 Belarus officials accused of rigging an Aug. 9 presidential election allows the EU to make good on its promise to support pro-democracy protesters in Minsk and regain some credibility after weeks of delays.

"We have unblocked sanctions on Belarus," a senior EU official told Reuters.

Another EU diplomat said: "It's a decent compromise," but gave no details.

The EU's chairman and chief executive were to give a news conference in the early hours of Friday.

While Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on Minsk to show support for pro-democracy demonstrations there, the impasse in the 27-nation EU, where decisions are taken by unanimity, has cost the bloc credibility, diplomats say.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, on the day of his island's 60th anniversary of independence from Britain, had demanded a much tougher stance on Turkey as the price for supporting Belarus sanctions.

He said the EU must send a message that Ankara's oil and gas exploration along the coast of the Mediterranean island is unacceptable.

Germany pushed back against the imposition of EU sanctions on Turkey, fearing it would disrupt efforts to cool tensions with Greece.

Turkey, both a candidate to join the EU and a member of NATO, has slid toward authoritarianism under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but remains a strategically located partner that the EU cannot ignore.

In a sign that the diplomatic stand-off is easing at least between Athens and Ankara, NATO announced on Thursday that the two alliance members had set up a "military de-confliction mechanism" to avoid accidental clashes at sea.

 

Related Stories

Luxembourg's PM Xavier Bettel, left, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Oct. 1, 2020.
Europe
EU Leaders Meet to Break Stalemate Over Belarusian Sanctions
Cyprus is blocking EU attempts to sanction top officials in Belarus and hold new election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:14 AM
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya arrives at the Grand Hotel Kempinski to meet with the French President in…
Europe
US Held Back on Belarus Sanctions, Hoping for Joint Move With EU
EU vowed in August to impose sanctions on Belarus for alleged election fraud and for human rights abuses since, but Cyprus, has stood in the way
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:30 PM
FILE - European Council President Charles Michel attends a news conference following a virtual summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European leaders in Brussels, August 19, 2020.
Europe
Thorny Summit: Turkey, Belarus, China, Migration Among Questions Facing EU Leaders
European leaders to address tough foreign policy issues in upcoming meeting
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 10:20 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

EU Leaders Win Agreement for Sanctions on Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during a round table meeting…
Europe

Barbados Decision to Remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State Blamed on China

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after awarding Captain Sir Thomas Moore his knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020.
Europe

Britain Bans Plastic Straws

FILE - Plastic straws can be seen at a McDonald's restaurant in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. A ban on all such straws went into effect in Britain Oct. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Spain's Infection Rates Soar (Again), Divisions Widen

A man has a swab sample taken for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test at a cultural centre in the working class…
Europe

German-made Flying Taxi Unveiled in Paris

President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse (R) and Ratp CEO Catherine Guillouard (L) listens explanation by Florian Reuter, CEO of German start-up Volocopter GmbH aboard a Volocopter unmanned air taxi transport, Sept. 30, 2020.