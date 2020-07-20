Europe

EU Negotiators Resume Recovery Talks; Leaders Express Optimism

By VOA News
Updated July 20, 2020 11:14 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.

European Union leaders resumed negotiations in Brussels Monday following a midday break on their fourth day of talks aimed at agreeing on a $2 trillion budget and funding to help member states cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The negotiations were originally meant to run only through Saturday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that negotiators late Sunday had agreed to a framework for a possible agreement, which she said is a step forward and gives hope that an agreement may yet be reached Monday, or, at least, that an agreement of any kind can be reached.

Merkel said the negotiations had been “incredibly tough” but she said, “exceptional situations require exceptional efforts.”

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen called this round of negotiations a “crucial phase,” but echoed Merkel’s cautious optimism, saying she had “the impression that European leaders really want an agreement.”

The past few days have been defined by a divide that has pitted five wealthy northern European countries – Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden – against southern nations that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus and which have the support of Germany and France.

The northern countries have advocated instituting strict spending controls as part of any deal, while others such as Italy and Spain have sought to minimize such conditions.

EU nations have experienced 135,000 deaths from COVID-19, with Italy, France and Spain having among the highest death tolls in the world.

The lockdown orders instituted by many governments to stop the spread of the virus have hurt the EU economy, with economists forecasting an 8.3% contraction this year.

 

Related Stories

European Council President Charles Michel, left, poses for photographers with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third right,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Leaders at an Impasse on a COVID Relief Deal
Proposal includes $858 to help businesses and people across the 27-member bloc, deep in recession
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 08:36
European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor A. Merkel, French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brussels Summit Struggles as EU Leaders Haggle Over Pandemic Recovery Plan
‘It is getting harder to believe the EU will ever live up to the motto of the Three Musketeers — all for one and one for all,’ an Italian diplomat told VOA
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 13:53
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis stands on a physical distancing marker as he makes a statement on arrival for an…
Europe
EU Leaders Deadlocked Over COVID Recovery Plan After a Day of Haggling
They'll try again in the morning
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 20:58
From left, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Leaders Hold Summit on COVID-19 Recovery Plan, Multi-Year Budget
Merkel says there are still big differences; Von der Leyen says stakes could not be higher
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 09:24
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Frankfurt Security Officials Ban Parties After Saturday Riot

FILE - Police officers wearing face masks are pictured during a rally against restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2020.
Europe

Separatists Protest Spanish Royals' Visit to Rural Catalonia 

Pro-independence Catalan demonstrators march towards Vimbodi, northeastern Spain, July 20, 2020 during a protest against the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
Europe

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Abuse During Relationship

Amber Heard arrives at the High Court, in London, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Europe

EU Negotiators Resume Recovery Talks; Leaders Express Optimism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.