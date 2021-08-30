Europe

EU to Recommend Return of COVID Travel Restrictions on US Tourists

By VOA News
August 30, 2021 09:37 AM
Passenger walk in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. With more and more tourists coming…
FILE - Passengers walk in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 27, 2020.

European Union officials say the bloc is expected to recommend its member nations reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on travelers from the United States, where new cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks.

The officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity as the EU travel policy is still being reviewed, say that as early as this week, the U.S. could be removed from a “safe list” of countries whose residents can travel to the 27-nation bloc without additional restrictions, such as quarantine and testing requirements. 

The recommendation would come from the European Council, which reviews the EU’s travel list every two weeks. The suggested restrictions, however, would not be binding for member countries, as there is no unified travel policy and member nations are free to set their own regulations.

The EU lifted most travel restrictions for U.S. tourists in June, even though the U.S. has remained closed to European travelers.

The threshold for being on the EU “safe list’ is an infection rate of no higher 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a rate of more than 300 new cases per 100,000 people.

Last week, new cases per day averaged more than 150,000, a number reminiscent of the peak months of January and February of this year. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have also risen to around 100,000, a number not seen since early February. COVID-19 is caused by the coronavirus.

