Finland's Social Democrats Name Marin to Be Youngest Ever Prime Minister

By Reuters
December 08, 2019 02:25 PM
The candidate for the next Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, smiles after she won the SDP's Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman, in Helsinki, Finland, Dec. 8, 2019.
The candidate for the next Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, smiles after she won the SDP's Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman, in Helsinki, Finland, Dec. 8, 2019.

HELSINKI - Finland's Social Democrats, who lead the five-party coalition government, picked 34-year-old transportation minister Sanna Marin to become the country's youngest ever prime minister next week, taking over after the resignation of Antti Rinne.

Rinne resigned earlier this week after coalition member the Center Party said it had lost confidence in him following his handling of a postal strike.

"We have a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust," Marin told reporters after winning a narrow vote among the party leadership. Antti Lindtman, head of the party's parliamentary group, was runner up.

"We have a joint government program which glues the coalition together," Marin said.

The coalition, which took office just six months ago, has agreed to continue with its program after Rinne announced he was stepping down at the demand of the Center Party.

The timing of the change in leadership is awkward for Finland, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union until the end of the year, playing a central role in efforts to hammer out a new budget for the bloc.

 

