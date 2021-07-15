Floods in Western Germany Kill at Least 44; Dozens Missing

Officials in western Germany said Thursday that at least 44 people were dead and dozens remained missing in severe flooding driven by torrential rains that swept through parts of Europe.

Areas west and south of the western city of Bonn, in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westfalia states, were among the hardest hit. Rivers and reservoirs overflowed their banks, sweeping away homes, roads, bridges and rail lines in one of the worst natural disasters the nation has seen in years.

A car is covered in Hagen, Germany, July 15, 2021, with the debris brought by the flooding of the Nahma river the night before. The heavy rainfalls had turned the small river into a raging torrent.

German army troops were brought in to assist with rescue operations that were hampered by blocked roads and power outages. Tanks, helicopters and inflatable boats were used to access regions cut off by the floodwaters and rescue residents stranded on rooftops.

Aerial video of the some of the hardest-hit areas showed houses swept away and villages reduced to rubble.

North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet visited the area Thursday and told reporters that officials did not know exactly how many victims there were. He blamed the catastrophe on climate change and promised state aid for victims.

A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after…

Laschet is the candidate chosen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition to succeed her in nationwide elections later this year.

Merkel, who is in the United States for meetings with President Joe Biden, said in a statement she was shocked by the extent of the damage and loss of life, and expressed her sympathies to the families of those killed or missing.

Some information in this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.