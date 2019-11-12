Europe

France Hosts World Leaders to Address Global Challenges

By Associated Press
November 12, 2019 07:32 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, OECD secretary general Angel Gurria, left, ,and other U.N officers hold a placard as…
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria, left, and U.N officers hold a placard as part of a move to promote gender equality at the Paris Peace Forum, Nov. 12, 2019.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international peace forum in the notable absence of the United States, to discuss solutions to ease the world's tensions, including fighting terrorism and climate change.

Some 30 heads of state or government, high level officials from other countries and the leaders of 10 international organizations on Tuesday joined hundreds of activists, entrepreneurs and others at the Paris Peace Forum. The U.S. did not send a government official to the event.
 
In his opening speech, Macron advocated for multilateralism and a “balanced cooperation” between the nations.
 
In an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's policies, he said that the temptation of unilateralism is ``very risky.''
 
“We tried that option in the past: it leads to war,” Macron said. “Nationalism is war.”

