Europe

France Pays Homage to Slain Teacher as Some Question Country’s Secularist Ideals

By Lisa Bryant
October 22, 2020 09:01 AM
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, Oct. 21, 2020 in Paris.
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, Oct. 21, 2020 in Paris.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron paid a soaring tribute Wednesday to a middle school teacher brutally killed in an Islamic terrorist attack last week, while vowing an all-out fight against radical Islam he said threatened the nation. Seven people, including two teenagers, face possible prosecution.

President Macron’s homage to slain history teacher Samuel Paty was broadcast live from the Sorbonne University in Paris — picked deliberately for its symbolism of learning and light.

Macron called Paty the kind of teacher people never forget:  a man who was respectful of his students and had read the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

Paty –who posthumously received France's highest Legion of Honor award – had become the face of France, the President said, of the nation’s determination to destroy terrorists and thwart Islamist extremism.

Macron’s address was among a number of displays of anger and grief in France after Paty’s gruesome beheading last Friday as he returned home from the Paris-area school where he taught. French prosecutors have charged seven people with the killing.

Among them are two teens, part of a group of students who were paid by Paty’s killer to identify him. The assailant, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police shortly after stabbing and beheading Paty. Officials say Anzorov was apparently motivated by anger after the teacher showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on free expression.

Also charged in Paty’s death, France’s anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said, was the father of one of Paty’s students who launched an online hate campaign against the teacher over the cartoons – along with a known Islamist radical who helped with that campaign.

This is France’s second terrorist attack in less than a month, and the government’s response has been swift. Police have carried out a number of raids and are vowing to expel more than 250 foreign-born radicals as well as shut down institutions allegedly linked to radical Islam.

Among those targeted for dissolution is the Collective Against Islamophobia in France for allegedly supporting the father’s hate campaign against Paty. But the organization's head, Jawad Bachare, rejected those charges claiming his group was being used as a scapegoat by a government that cannot protect its nation.

Many French have responded to these latest attacks with protests and silent marches in defense of free expression and secularism. 

Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant

Latest News

Europe

France Pays Homage to Slain Teacher as Some Question Country’s Secularist Ideals

The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried away in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, Oct. 21, 2020 in Paris.
Press Freedom

Bullets Shatter Window of Journalist's Car in Kosovo

Shkumbin Kajtazi says he can't pinpoint an article that may have led to the attack on his car this week in Kosovo, but as the owner of a local news site, “I think responsibility about any article we publish falls on me." (Facebook)
Europe

France Pays Homage to Slain Teacher Even as Some Question Secular Creed

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after paying his respects by the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty in the courtyard…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM, Opposition Debate Pandemic Response

A man walks past a poster amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain October 21, 2020…
Europe

Greece Puts Navy on Alert as Turkey Tensions Flare Again

FILE - A handout photo released by the Greek National Defense Ministry Aug. 26, 2020, shows ships of the Hellenic Navy taking part in a military exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 25, 2020.