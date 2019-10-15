Europe

France: Turkish, US Decisions Will Lead to Resurgence of Islamic State

By Reuters
October 15, 2019 09:54 AM
FILE - French Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe arrives at the Elysee palace in Paris, April 18, 2019.

PARIS - France's prime minister said on Tuesday decisions by Turkey and the United States in Syria would have serious consequences in the region and that it was inevitable that their actions would lead to a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

"This is devastating for our security with the inevitable resurgence of Islamic State in northeastern Syria and probably also northwest Iraq and so the destabilization of a government that doesn't need that," Edouard Phillipe told parliamentary questions.

He accused Washington of allowing and strengthening the Turkish offensive because of its decision to unilaterally withdraw 1,000 troops from Syria.
 

