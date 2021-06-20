France’s Far Right Expected to Make Gains in Regional Vote 

PARIS - French citizens voted Sunday in the first round of regional elections marked by low turnout and expectations the far-right will score strongly in some areas.

Sunday was market day in many parts of France — and this Sunday, shoppers here, like elsewhere, added a stop at their local polling station to their errands.

David, who declined to give his last name, voted for the Greens. He says this vote to choose the leadership councils heading France’s 13 regions — and for the local department heads — are important to him. The regions, for one, have control over sizable budgets.



Here in the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris, polls put center-right incumbent Valerie Pecresse comfortably ahead. But elsewhere in the country, the race is tighter and more controversial. In northern, eastern and the southern Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, or PACA, region of France, the far-right National Rally party stands a chance of heading a regional council for the first time in its history. Some see this vote as a preview of next year’s presidential election, which may once again pit President Emmanuel Macron against National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

Virginie Lebrun cast her ballot for Pecresse. She believes her candidate did a good job helping people get through tough COVID-19 confinements. Lebrun says she is confident people won’t vote for the National Rally — she believes they’re too intelligent to do so.

But others are not so sure. Low voter turnout, the economic downturn, and fears of growing insecurity and immigration could help beef up National Rally’s scores — and the stakes for the second round of voting next weekend. Add to that, many say they believe the so-called “Republican Front” — where parties have traditionally banded together to avoid a far-right victory — is crumbling.

Far-right expert Christele Lagier, from Avignon University, says turnout will be key to these elections. Lagier says she believes the National Rally’s progression in French politics raises questions about the overall political situation here—and whether voters feel mainstream politicians represent their concerns.