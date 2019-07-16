French Environment Minister Resigns After Reports of Opulent Spending

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy resigned on Tuesday, after coming under fire following reports of lavish spending in office.

In a post on his Facebook page, de Rugy announced he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, writing that he could not "effectively carry out the mission."

He also pointed a finger at the media in his post, calling reports of his alleged spending a "media lynching," and announcing that he had filed a criminal complaint about media site Mediapart for its reporting on him.

Mediapart had reported that de Rugy had hosted extravagant parties with lobster, expensive wine, and other luxuries during his tenure as president of the parliament's lower house.

The former environment minister says there was nothing improper about his conduct.

The latest resignation comes as the government of President Emmanuel Macron is facing allegations of being out of touch and elitist.

De Rugy was appointed in September 2018, following another environment minister who quit over differences with Macron.

Four ministers have resigned under Macron since he took office in 2017.