Europe

French Environment Minister Resigns After Reports of Opulent Spending

By VOA News
July 16, 2019 10:26 AM
FILE PHOTO: French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy, Francois de Rugy attends a questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris
FILE - French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy, Francois de Rugy attends a questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris.

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy resigned on Tuesday, after coming under fire following reports of lavish spending in office.

In a post on his Facebook page, de Rugy announced he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, writing that he could not "effectively carry out the mission."

He also pointed a finger at the media in his post, calling reports of his alleged spending a "media lynching," and announcing that he had filed a criminal complaint about media site Mediapart for its reporting on him.

Mediapart had reported that de Rugy had hosted extravagant parties with lobster, expensive wine, and other luxuries during his tenure as president of the parliament's lower house.

The former environment minister says there was nothing improper about his conduct.

The latest resignation comes as the government of President Emmanuel Macron is facing allegations of being out of touch and elitist.

De Rugy was appointed in September 2018, following another environment minister who quit over differences with Macron.

Four ministers have resigned under Macron since he took office in 2017.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - An online shopper searches Amazon's website showing holiday deals.
Europe
France Adopts Pioneering Tax on Internet Tech Giants After US Threat
Tax amounts to a 3% annual levy on French revenues of digital companies with yearly global sales worth more than 750 million euros ($844 million) and French revenue exceeding 25 million euros
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 11, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shake hands after a joint news conference at the Serbia Palace building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 15, 2019.
Europe
France's Macron Pledges to Relaunch Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue
After meeting his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, French president says he will invite delegations from the two countries to Paris along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 15, 2019
G7 Education and development ministers meeting in Paris
Europe
France Calls on G-7 to Double Girls' Education Funding in Africa's Sahel   
Development and education ministers of world's richest nations meet in Paris
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Bryant
July 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News