Europe

French Protesters Block Amazon Sites over Climate, Jobs

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 09:43 AM
An Amazon Prime Truck is on the Road in Virginia, transporting thousands of items ordered from online giant Amazon. (photo by Diaa Bekheet)
An Amazon Prime Truck is on the Road in Virginia, transporting thousands of items ordered from online giant Amazon. (photo by Diaa Bekheet)

PARIS - Environmental activists who have been joined by some yellow vest protesters are disrupting Amazon sites in France, accusing the online company of destroying jobs and hurting the planet.

A few dozen demonstrators climbed a fence and forced their way into Amazon offices in northern Paris on Tuesday, according to images shared on social media. They spoke with employees and staged a sit-in at the security gates.

Regional media also reported protests in the southern city of Toulouse and near the northern city of Lille.
 
Organizers oppose three new Amazon warehouses slated to open around France. They accuse the company of killing jobs in local businesses, and exacerbating climate change because of the emissions used in transporting its huge volume of goods.

 

Related Stories

Job seekers line up to apply during "Amazon Jobs Day," a job fair being held at 10 fulfillment centers across the United States aimed at filling more than 50,000 jobs, at the Amazon.com Fulfillment Center in Fall River, Massachusetts, Aug. 2, 2017.
Economy & Business
Amazon to Shut Down US Restaurant Delivery Service
Still, Amazon.com Inc. has shown interest in delivering meals to diners’ doorsteps. Last month, it bought a stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo, whose kangaroo logo is a common sight on bicycles and scooters in Britain
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 11, 2019
FILE - A Boeing 767 with an Amazon.com "Prime Air" livery flies over Lake Washington. The online retailer says it will lease 10 Boeing 767s planes, which will bring its total aircraft fleet up to 50. Amazon has…
Economy & Business
Amazon Adds More Jets to Its Growing Fleet
Amazon says it currently has 42 planes in its fleet and will have 70 by 2021
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 18, 2019
FILE - Packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 3, 2017.
USA
Amazon to Employees: We'll Pay You to Quit and Haul Packages
Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we'll help you start a business delivering Amazon packages. The offer, announced Monday, comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members. The company sees the new incentive as a way to get more packages delivered to shoppers' doorsteps faster. Amazon says it will cover up to $10,000 in…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press