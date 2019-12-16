Europe

French Strike Over Pension Overhaul Continues

By VOA News
December 16, 2019 08:10 AM
Commuters walk to get on a train at the Gare Saint Lazare station in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. French transport…
Commuters walk to get on a train at the Gare Saint Lazare station in Paris, France, Dec. 16, 2019.

Monday is the 12th day of a transport strike in France.

The strike was mounted in protest of the government's desire to overhaul the country's more than 40 pension schemes into a single universal system for everyone.  

The overhaul would include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.  Pensions would be based on the earnings throughout the worker's career, as opposed to the current system that bases pension payments on the worker's highest income.  

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the changes would ensure the pension system is "fair and sustainable" in the face of a growing population.  

Union leaders, including Philippe Martinez, the head of the prominent CGT workers union, have flatly rejected the new plans.  "The government is making fun of everyone," Martinez said.

Unions are planning mass demonstrations for Tuesday.

The strike has clogged Paris since most metro lines have closed and few commuter trains are running.  It has also disrupted domestic and international train and airline service.   

The strike could destroy holiday plans.  It would be "irresponsible" of union leaders to "ruin vacations," Environment Minister Elisabeth Born told France 2 television.

Rail operator SNCF has warned that it is possible that rail service will not be back to normal by Christmas if the strike does not end in a few days.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Commuters wait to catch a subway train Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Paris. Only about a fifth of French trains ran normally…
Europe
French Pension Strikes Expand, Police Gird for New Protests
French airport workers, teachers and others have joined nationwide strikes over the government's retirement reform
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 05:13
A sign depicting French politicians and reading "Here are the troublemakers" and flags with flares are displayed during the yellow vests 56th round demonstration in Paris, Dec. 7, 2019.
Europe
Weekend Travel in France Disrupted by Work Stoppages and Protests
Yellow vest demonstrators and truckers assist
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/07/2019 - 13:35
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Nationwide Strike Paralyzes France
Hundreds of thousands of people went on strike in cities across France, causing a shutdown of public transport and drastically reducing teaching and hospital staff Thursday. Public and private sector workers are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms that include extending minimum retirement age and rewarding employees for each day worked. VOA’S Zlatica Hoke reports.
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 01:09
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Spokesman: British PM to Present Brexit Bill to MPs on Friday

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses as he hammers a "Get Brexit Done" sign into the…
Europe

French Strike Over Pension Overhaul Continues

Commuters walk to get on a train at the Gare Saint Lazare station in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. French transport…
Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Close 2 US Military Bases

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private A Haber and ATV television channels, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Pulls Football Game After Player's Pro-Muslim Comments

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the…
Europe

US Democrats Squabble Over Lessons of UK Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London,…