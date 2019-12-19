FSB Says Shooter 'Neurtralized' after Attack on Moscow Headquarters

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has "neutralized" an unidentified shooter who opened fire near its headquarters in central Moscow on December 19 and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralized," agencies quoted the FSB as saying.

It was unclear whether the gunman had been killed or detained. It was also unclear whether more than one attacker took part in the incident.

Several gunshots in the same area were reported by Reuters after the FSB statement and police expanded the security perimeter.

A spokesman for Russia's Health Ministry meanwhile was quoted by news agencies as saying that two FSB officers "received very serious wounds."

The Izvestia newspaper quoted a source as saying three people had been killed in the incident.

It was unclear whether more than one attacker took part in the incident that came on the eve of the Security Services Day in Russia, celebrated on December 20.

The RT television channel reported on social media that Russian intelligence services described the shooting as "an act of terrorism."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.

Putin on December 19 also delivered a speech marking the Russian security-service workers' day, saying that at least 54-terror related crimes had been thwarted in Russia in 2019, including 33 attacks.

The FSB is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.

Crowds could be seen in video posted online fleeing the central Lubyanka Square, where the building is located, amid sound of gunfire.

State media reported that all civilian traffic was being diverted from the area.