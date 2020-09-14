Europe

Germany: Foreign Labs Confirm Navalny Poisoned with Novichok

By Associated Press
September 14, 2020 05:32 AM
Municipal candidate and Alexei Navalny ally in Tomsk. Andrei Fateev, is seen at the polling station in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020.
Municipal candidate and Alexei Navalny ally in Tomsk. Andrei Fateev, is seen at the polling station in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020.

BERLIN - Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the German government said Monday. 

A German military laboratory previously confirmed the substance in his samples.         

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has also received samples and is taking steps to have those tested at its reference laboratories.  

“Independently of the ongoing examinations by the OPCW, three laboratories have now confirmed independently of one another the proof of a nerve agent of the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny's poisoning,” Seibert said in a statement.          

He said Germany had asked France and Sweden for an “independent review” of the German findings using new samples from Navalny.         

Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. Berlin has demanded that Russia investigate the case.         

Seibert on Monday renewed Germany's demand that “Russia explain itself” on the matter. He added that “we are in close consultation with our European partners on further steps.”         

The Kremlin has bristled at calls from Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders for Russia to answer questions in the case, denying any official involvement and accusing the West of trying to smear Moscow.          

Russian authorities have prodded Germany to share the evidence that led it to conclude “without doubt” that Navalny was poisoned with a military nerve agent from the Novichok group, the same class of Soviet-era agent that British authorities said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. Berlin has rejected suggestions from Moscow that it is dragging its heels. 

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than a week as he was treated with an antidote, before hospital officials said a week ago that his condition had improved enough for him to be brought out of it.  

It isn't clear when Berlin's Charite hospital will next issue an update on his condition. 

Related Stories

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
USA
High-Ranking Members of House Urge Trump to Look into Poisoning of Navalny
In a letter on Tuesday, representatives say Russia’s Putin 'will not be allowed to violate international law with impunity'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 09:35 PM
A rescue vehicle drives in front of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.
Europe
UN Rights Chief Condemns Navalny Poisoning, Calls for Probe
Michelle Bachelet believes there is no doubt Russian agents used Soviet-era nerve agent against opposition leader
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 01:56 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Germany: Foreign Labs Confirm Navalny Poisoned with Novichok

Municipal candidate and Alexei Navalny ally in Tomsk. Andrei Fateev, is seen at the polling station in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020.
Europe

Expectations Lowered Ahead of Europe-China Summit

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in…
Europe

Anti-Lukashenko Protesters March Again in Minsk

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election…
Europe

Greece to Buy Warplanes, Battleships to Boost Defenses against Turkey

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses journalists during a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe

Country Violations Top UN Human Rights Council Agenda 

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…