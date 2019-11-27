Europe

Germany's Merkel Says It's Essential to Preserve NATO

By Associated Press
November 27, 2019 08:47 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a meeting about the budget 2020 of the German federal parliament,…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech in the German federal parliament, Bundestag in Berlin, Nov. 27, 2019.

BERLIN - NATO is at least as essential today as it was during the Cold War, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, renewing a pledge to keep raising Germany's defense spending and arguing that it is important to keep Turkey in the alliance.
                   
Merkel told the German parliament before a NATO summit in London next week that "Europe cannot defend itself alone at the moment; we rely on this trans-Atlantic alliance."
                   
"The preservation of NATO is in our very own interest today, more strongly than during the Cold War — or at least as strongly as during the Cold War," she said. Merkel added that it's "right for us to work for this alliance and take on more responsibility."
                   
French President Emmanuel Macron's recent public criticism of NATO — notably a perceived lack of U.S. leadership, concerns about Turkey since it invaded northern Syria without warning its allies, and the need for Europe to take on more security responsibilities, has shaken the alliance.
                   
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized alliance members for not spending enough on defense, and in the past has called NATO "obsolete."
                   
NATO members in 2014 agreed to "aim to move toward" increasing defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2024. The U.S. has been particularly critical of defense spending in Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy.
                   
Merkel noted that Germany's spending has risen from 1.18% at the time of the 2014 decision to a planned 1.4% next year. It aims to reach 1.5% by 2024 and Merkel said that "people can rely on" Germany hitting 2% in the early 2030s.
                   
The chancellor acknowledged that "Turkey has become alienated as a member state within NATO and that “the United States no longer automatically takes responsibility when things are on fire in our neighborhood."
                   
While there haven't been any serious suggestions that Turkey should leave NATO, despite a string of differences between Ankara and its partners, Merkel addressed its continued membership head-on.
                   
"I say that Turkey should remain a NATO member and we should support that, because it is of geostrategic significance for NATO that Turkey is in" the alliance, Merkel told lawmakers, while stressing that differences should be addressed.

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after arriving for a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Nov. 20, 2019.
USA
Germany Offers Expert Group in Bid to End NATO Rift
Macron’s public criticism of NATO — notably, a perceived lack of US leadership, concerns about an unpredictable Turkey since it invaded northern Syria without warning its allies, and the need for Europe to take on more security responsibilities — has shaken the alliance
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 14:01
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in…
Europe
Estonian President Sees Life in 'Brain-Dead' NATO
Kersti Kaljulaid defended NATO, saying Estonia felt safe in a military alliance that has been fortifying its eastern flank as a shield against Russia
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 18:50
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the…
Archive
Whose Side is NATO Ally Turkey On?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the White House on November 13, at a time when Ankara’s relations with NATO and the West are strained. Guest host VOA Senior Analyst Jeffrey Young discusses the situation with Middle East Institute and U.S. Institute of Peace analyst Dr. Graeme Bannerman, and Foundation for the Defense of Democracies analyst, Aykan Erdemir.
Jeffrey Young
By Jeffrey Young
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 18:05
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Merkel Urges Defense of Freedom on 30th Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns of Russia, China threats
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 19:14
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Germany's Merkel Says It's Essential to Preserve NATO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a meeting about the budget 2020 of the German federal parliament,…
Europe

Possible New Doping Sanctions Loom for Russia

FILE PHOTO: A view through a fence decorated with the Olympic rings shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution…
Africa

France Mourns Soldiers Killed in Mali

A French soldier arrives with flowers at the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment (5th RHC) base in Uzein near Pau, France, November…
Europe

Top Maltese Officials Quit amid Probe into Reporter's Murder

Malta's outgoing Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi leaves the office of the Prime Minister in Valletta, announcing his resignation from his post following a parliamentary meeting, Nov. 26, 2019.
Europe

US Military Base in Turkey Has Uncertain Future

FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets (foreground) are pictured at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2015.