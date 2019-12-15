Europe

Global Refugee Forum Seeks Greater International Support for Forcibly Displaced

By Lisa Schlein
December 15, 2019 01:08 PM
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, sit at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2019.
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, sit at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2019.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - More than 2,000 Government, U.N., and business leaders as well as representatives from civil society and humanitarian agencies are gathering in Geneva to attend the first-ever Global Refugee Forum.

The three-day event, which opens Monday, aims to generate new approaches and long-term commitments to help refugees and the communities that host them.

Organizers of the Forum will be rolling out the red carpet for heads of State from Germany, Turkey, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Somalia as well as other prominent individuals who will be arriving for this seminal event.

Much is at stake. More than 70 million people worldwide are forcibly displaced by war, conflict and persecution. Among them are over 25 million refugees, who have fled across international borders and are unable to return to their homes.  

The U.N. refugee agency says more than two thirds of all refugees worldwide came from just five countries: Syria (6.7 million), Afghanistan (2,7 million), South Sudan (2.3 million), Myanmar (1.1 million), and Somalia (0.9 million).  It says the latest figures show Turkey has hosted the largest number of refugees, with 3,7 million, mainly those who have fled Syria.

The UNHCR says it hopes this gathering this week in Geneva will prove to be a game-changer in the way refugees and the countries and communities that host them are treated and supported.

UNHCR spokesman, Babar Baloch, told VOA the world's piecemeal approach in dealing with displacement and refugee affairs has to change.

"This is bringing everyone together at the same place, on the same table. But also trying to work out a way forward in terms of how we deal with displacement issues. It is a clear call of responsibility sharing,"  he said.

Baloch said everyone at all levels of government, development, financial, civil and other sectors of society has to take responsibility and play a role in caring for the well-being of refugees.

"It is about changing policies toward refugees. It is about responsibility sharing with the world's largest refugee hosting nations like pledging more places for resettlement. But it is also changing policies including refugees in education, in health services and other sectors where they can benefit like other people," he said.

The private sector also has an increasingly important role to play in responding to the growing needs of refugees.

The UNHCR reports more than 100 companies and foundations, including big global corporations such as IKEA and Lego are attending the Forum. It says these enterprises are set to make pledges around jobs, finance and other assistance.

 

Related Stories

Children are filling their water containers at the makeshift Camp for Yemeni refugees near the Somali capital Mogadishu. (Courtesy of Muslim Aid)
Extremism Watch
Yemen Unrest Makes Somalia Unlikely Safe Haven for Refugees
Ranked as one of the 10 poorest countries in the world by the United Nations, Somalia is considered one of the least politically unstable countries with a continued militancy threat from al-Shabab militants
Default Author Profile
By Nisan Ahmado
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 22:30
Residents in support of continued refugee resettlement hold signs at a meeting in Bismarck, N.D., Monday Dec. 9. 2019. Several…
Immigration
Small But Growing List of US States Opt to Accept Refugees
Executive order allows state and local governments to refuse to accept refugees if they decline to send letters of consent to the State Department
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 17:41
Congolese families sit at the Kyangwali refugee settlement camp, Uganda, March 19, 2018. A California company is testing an app in Uganda that lets refugees earn money for AI training.
Africa
Refugees in Uganda to Get Access to Financial Services
Financial service targets 100,000 refugees in Uganda
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 11:45
FILE - Refugees who fled Burundi's violence wait to board a U.N. ship, at Kagunga on Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania, to be taken to the port city of Kigoma, May 23, 2015.
Africa
Report: Tanzania Is Pressing Burundi Refugees to Leave
Human Rights Watch in a statement charges that the fear of violence, arrest and deportation from Tanzania is driving many of the 163,000 Burundians out of the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 11:51
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein
East Asia Pacific

China Pulls Football Game After Player's Pro-Muslim Comments

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the…
Europe

US Democrats Squabble Over Lessons of UK Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London,…
Europe

Rancor Fills the Airwaves Ahead of Trump Impeachment

The U.S. Capitol in Washington
Europe

Global Refugee Forum Seeks Greater International Support for Forcibly Displaced

Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, sit at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2019.
Europe

Greta Thunberg, German Railway Company in Tweetstorm

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign with writing reading in Swedish "School strike for the climate" as…