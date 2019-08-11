Europe

Gunman Opens Fire in Norwegian Mosque, Injures One

By Agence France-Presse
August 11, 2019 01:41 AM
Emergency crews are seen near a stretcher after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway, Aug. 10, 2019.
OSLO, NORWAY - A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near Oslo Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper and arrested, Norwegian police and witnesses said.

Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a home in the suburb of Baerum where the shooting took place earlier in the day, police said Saturday evening.

Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and have opened a murder probe.

The head of the mosque described the assailant as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest.

He said only three people had been inside the al-Noor Islamic center at the time of the attack.

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

Rune Skjold, assistant chief of police, holds a news conference after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, in the police headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Aug. 10, 2019.

A lone gunman

Officers first reported that a victim had been shot, but later clarified one person had sustained “minor injuries” and that it was unclear if they were gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect appeared to have acted on his own.

“It is a Norwegian young man, with a Norwegian background. He lives in the vicinity,” Oslo police spokesman Rune Skjold had told a press conference earlier Saturday. 

Skjold added that the suspect had been known to police before the incident but could not be described as someone with a “criminal background.”

The man, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody, police said in a press release carried by Norwegian media.

Norway was the scene of one of the worst-ever attacks by a right-wing extremist in July 2011, when 77 people were killed by Anders Behring Breivik. 

Mosque board member Irfan Mushtaq reacts after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway, Aug. 10, 2019.

'Sitting on the perpetrator'

“One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform,” Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local media.

Mushtaq said that the man had carried multiple weapons, but that he had been subdued by a member of the mosque.

Mushtaq arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted about the gunman and had gone to the back of the building while waiting for police to arrive.

“Then I see that there are cartridges scattered and blood on the carpets, and I see one of our members is sitting on the perpetrator, covered in blood,” Mushtaq told Norwegian newspaper VG. 

He said the man who apparently overpowered the shooter was 75 years old and had been reading the Koran after a prayer session.

According to Mushtaq, the mosque had not received any threats ahead of the shooting.

The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj. 

Police said Saturday they would be sending out more officers so that those celebrating would “be as safe as possible.”

