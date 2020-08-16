Hundreds of Thousands ‘March for Freedom’ in Belarus

At least 100,000 people protesting the longtime president of Belarus gathered in Minsk Sunday – the ninth straight day of demonstrations after a disputed election gave Alexander Lukashenko another term in office.

Estimates ranged from 100,000 to 200,000 people gathered for a “March for Freedom,” called for by opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he greets his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters gathered in support of Lukashenko, who rejected calls to hold new elections.

Addressing the crowd Sunday, Lukashenko denied allegations of election fraud and blamed foreign interference for days of unrest, claiming that NATO was amassing weapons 15 miles from Belarus’ borders.

Belarusians have been protesting in the capital, Minsk, and other cities since election officials declared Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, winner of the August 9 election, with more than 80% of the votes against the main opposition candidate, Tsikhanouskaya, with about 9.9%.

People hold old Belarusian national flags while gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died during clashes protesting election results, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 15, 2020.

Facing the biggest challenge to his rule and under pressure to resign, Lukashenko called for help from Moscow in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing the situation as “a threat not only to Belarus."

Lukashenko told military chiefs later in the day that Putin had offered "comprehensive help" to "ensure the security of Belarus."

The Kremlin said in a statement that both presidents agreed the "problems" in Belarus would be "resolved soon" and the countries' ties would strengthen.

Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya expressed his support for protesters in an undated video published Saturday by Belarusian Nasha Niva media.

"I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard,” Leshchenya said in the video. “The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering."

In Prague Sunday, about 1,000 people turned out in the Old Town Square of the Czech capital to show their support for the Belarusians. Some in the crowd waved flags or held banners bearing Tsikhanouskaya’s portrait or slogans like “Free Belarus.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, recalling how Czech protests were crushed by a Moscow-led military invasion in 1968 but also the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989, called on the European Union to help.

"Belarus must not experience what we had in 1968," he tweeted.