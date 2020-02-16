Europe

Hurricane-force Winds, ‘Life-threatening’ Floods Vex UK

By Associated Press
February 16, 2020 05:34 AM
Pedestrians walk on the Ouse Bridge as the level of the River Ouse rises in York, North Yorkshire on February 15, 2020, as…
Pedestrians walk on the Ouse Bridge as the level of the River Ouse rises in York, North Yorkshire, Feb. 15, 2020, as Storm Dennis sweeps in. The country is bracing itself for widespread weather disruption for the second weekend in a row.

Storm Dennis roared across Britain Sunday, lashing towns and cities with high winds and dumping so much rain that authorities urged residents to protect themselves from “life-threatening floods” in Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued more than 250 flood warnings for England, Scotland and Wales.

As the winds churned up enormous waves in the North Atlantic and the North Sea, the bodies of two men were pulled from the water Saturday in two separate searches off England’s eastern coast.

Severe flood warnings were issued for the River Neath in south Wales and local media reported the River Taff had burst its banks in the Welsh town of Pontypool.

In one 24-hour period, Tredegar in southeast Wales was hit by 105 mm (4.1 inches) of rain, while coastal Welsh village of Aberdaron was blasted by hurricane-force winds up to 91 mph (146 kph).

Hundreds of flights were canceled because of the high winds while train services were repeatedly disrupted by flooding. The travel chaos affected tens of thousands of passengers on a key weekend for British families as schools closed for the midwinter break.

On Saturday, around 75 British army personnel and 70 reservists helped out communities in the flood-hit Calder Valley region in West Yorkshire, constructing flood barriers and repairing damaged flood defenses.

Related Stories

A tree lies on a car in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A storm battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane…
Europe
Fierce Storm Causes Deaths, Damage and Delays Across Europe
A winter storm has battered Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 20:53
A scaffold has toppled over due to heavy wind in Freiburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A storm battered the U.K. and…
Europe
Storm Ciara Wreaks Havoc on Northern Europe
Britain’s newspapers and the Met Office (British national weather service) described Ciara as 'the storm of the century,' due to the scale of destruction it has caused
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 06:51
Waves crash over the harbour and a lighthouse, as Storm Ciara hits Newhaven, on the south coast of England, Sunday, Feb. 9,…
Europe
Trains, Flights, Ferries Cancelled as Storm Ciara Batters UK
Storm Ciara, named by the Met Office national weather agency, was also supposed to bring heavy rains, prompting the agency to issue 22 emergency flood warnings and 149 flood watch alerts
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:29
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Hurricane-force Winds, ‘Life-threatening’ Floods Vex UK

Pedestrians walk on the Ouse Bridge as the level of the River Ouse rises in York, North Yorkshire on February 15, 2020, as…
Europe

Mexican Idea to Help Homeless Goes Global: ‘Take One, Leave One’

Europe

US: No Start Date Yet for Temporary Afghan Truce

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2020.
Europe

US Labels China 'Greatest Potential Adversary'

Europe

US Defense Secretary Calls on Global Security Leaders to 'Wake Up' to China’s Efforts to Impact World Affairs

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during a press conference on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2020.

Latest news