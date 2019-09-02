Europe

ICC Judges Order Prosecutor to Review Gaza Flotilla Decision

By Associated Press
September 2, 2019 08:33 AM
Israel Orders Military to Stop Gaza Aid Flotilla
Israel Orders Military to Stop Gaza Aid Flotilla

THE HAGUE - Appeals judges have ordered the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reconsider again her refusal to open a formal investigation into the 2010 storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to the Gaza strip.

Presiding Judge Solomy Bossa on Monday ordered Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to decide whether or not to open a formal probe by Dec. 2. The ruling is the latest step in a long legal battle to bring the case before the court.
 
Bensouda earlier declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010, storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.

Israel is not a member state of the court but its nationals could face charges if Bensouda opens an investigation.

Related Stories

A Palestinian woman holds a Turkish flag as activists ride a boat during a rally ahead of the 4th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident, at the seaport of Gaza City May 29, 2014.
Middle East
Turkey: Israel Paid Compensation to Families of 2010 Flotilla Raid Victims
Israel has paid total compensation of $20 million to the families of the victims of an Israeli raid on a Turkish aid flotilla that killed 10 people in 2010, Turkish media quoted Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal as saying on Friday. The payment, which will be divided among the 10 families, comes some nine months after Israel, which had already offered apologies for the raid — one of Ankara's conditions for rapprochement — agreed to pay the families…
Turkish ship Mavi Marmara taking part in the 'Freedom Flotilla' heading towards the Gaza Strip (file photo – 28 May 2010)
Middle East
ICC Declines to Prosecute Israel Over Turkey Flotilla Raid
The International Criminal Court announced Thursday that it will not prosecute Israel for a 2010 raid on a Turkish flotilla bound for Gaza, in which nine activists were killed, despite evidence that pointed to war crimes. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that despite a "reasonable basis" to believe war crimes were committed, there was not "sufficient gravity to justify further action by the ICC." The Israeli foreign ministry took "positive…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 11/06/2014 - 07:26
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press