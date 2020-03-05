Europe

ICC to Rule on Afghanistan Investigation Appeal

By Associated Press
March 05, 2020 02:13 AM
FILE- in this Dec. 11, 2019, photo, a boy inspect his damaged home after after an attack near the Bagram Air Base In Parwan…
FILE - A boy inspect his damaged home after an attack near the Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2019. A United Nations report says more than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or hurt in the last 10 years.

Judges are expected to rule on an appeal by International Criminal Court prosecutors of the rejection of an investigation into atrocities committed by all sides in the Afghanistan conflict, including U.S. forces.

Thursday’s hearing could clear the way for Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to open a full investigation into alleged crimes by the Taliban, Afghan government forces and U.S. forces at secret detention centers.

At a hearing in December, prosecutors argued that pretrial judges at the global court overstepped their powers in April last year when they refused to authorize an investigation.

FILE - Public prosecutor Fatou Bensouda attends a trial at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019.

In a decision that drew fierce criticism from human rights activists, the pretrial chamber said an investigation would not be in the interests of justice because it was unlikely to lead to successful prosecutions.

After a preliminary probe in Afghanistan that lasted more than a decade, Bensouda asked judges in November 2017 to authorize a far-reaching investigation.

She said there is information that members of the U.S. military and intelligence agencies “committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan and other locations, principally in the 2003-2004 period.”

She also said the Taliban and other insurgent groups have killed more than 17,000 Afghan civilians since 2009, including about 7,000 targeted killings, and that Afghan security forces are suspected of torturing prisoners at government detention centers.

Thursday’s hearing comes days after an ambitious peace deal was signed by the U.S. and the Taliban.

Even if an investigation is authorized, the prospects of meaningful cooperation by any of the sides in Afghanistan are dim.

FILE - Personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks to reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

At the December hearing, the government of Afghanistan said it objected to the investigation and has set up a special unit to investigate war crimes. The ICC is a court of last resort that only takes on cases if domestic jurisdictions are unable or unwilling to prosecute.

The United States does not recognize the court and refuses to cooperate with it.

There was no official U.S. delegation at December’s appeal hearing but President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, appeared on behalf of the European branch of the American Center for Law and Justice and told judges that U.S. position would not change.

He told appeals judges that “it is not in the interests of justice to waste the court’s resources while ignoring the reality of principled noncooperation.”

